Chiang Rai chokes as battle to halt huge forest fire enters fifth day
Volunteer firefighters are battling a raging fire that has destroyed over 1,000 rai (1.6 square kilometres) of forest on Doi In Cee mountain in Chiang Rai.
The fire has torched the mountain and choking residents of Chiang Rai city, just 10 kilometres to the west, for the past four days.
The steep mountainside is hampering efforts to put out the blaze, while strong winds are fanning the flames and accelerating its spread.
A helicopter deployed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been scooping water from Khok Nong Na reservoir and dumping it on the burning forest since Tuesday. But despite over 70 water dumps, the fire was still raging on Wednesday night as firefighting reinforcements were called in.
Over 30 volunteers joined provincial staff to create a firebreak to contain the flames. However, on Wednesday afternoon another forest fire broke out near Wat Phuttha Utthayan Doi In Cee, not far from the original blaze.
The second fire was smaller and engulfed an area of around 30 rai.
A local monk said the temple has been tending conserved forest around its premises as a learning centre for the community and to build check dams to prevent water runoff during the rainy season. He added that he has not seen such a large and devastating forest fire in over eight years.
On Thursday, more volunteers from Chiang Rai and nearby provinces were arriving to fight the blaze. They brought tractors to help make firebreaks.
Forest fire is one of the main causes of PM2.5 air pollution that is currently choking large parts of the country. PM2.5, or fine-dust particulate matter, is linked to early death from heart or lung ailments.
Satellite images have shown thousands of fire hotspots across northern Thailand and over the border in Myanmar and Laos in recent weeks.
PM2.5 readings in Chiang Rai's Muang district surged to 123 micrograms per cubic metre on Thursday, according to the Pollution Control Department’s website air4thai.
Thailand’s safe limit is 50 micrograms.