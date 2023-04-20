Chiang Rai chokes as battle to halt huge forest fire enters fifth day

The fire has torched the mountain and choking residents of Chiang Rai city, just 10 kilometres to the west, for the past four days.

The steep mountainside is hampering efforts to put out the blaze, while strong winds are fanning the flames and accelerating its spread.

A helicopter deployed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been scooping water from Khok Nong Na reservoir and dumping it on the burning forest since Tuesday. But despite over 70 water dumps, the fire was still raging on Wednesday night as firefighting reinforcements were called in.

Over 30 volunteers joined provincial staff to create a firebreak to contain the flames. However, on Wednesday afternoon another forest fire broke out near Wat Phuttha Utthayan Doi In Cee, not far from the original blaze.

The second fire was smaller and engulfed an area of around 30 rai.

A local monk said the temple has been tending conserved forest around its premises as a learning centre for the community and to build check dams to prevent water runoff during the rainy season. He added that he has not seen such a large and devastating forest fire in over eight years.