More than 600 election signs damaged so far by vandals, police centre reports

The RTP has been monitoring the situation across Thailand since March to ensure that the May 14 general election is conducted smoothly with no violation of laws. The centre started operating officially on April 20.

So far, perpetrators in four cases have been given sentences by the court, ranging from 1-3 months suspended imprisonment to a 5,000-baht fine, said the centre spokesman, Pol Lt-General Nithithon Jintakanont.

Another 27 cases are still under police investigation, and two cases are still in court procedures.

Three cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence and/or complainers not showing up to give a statement.

The other 18 cases have been withdrawn by the plaintiffs during the investigation process, he added.

Nithithon said the RTP has been coordinating with the Election Commission to ensure the law was being followed during the period before the general election. He maintained that all police officers would remain politically neutral throughout the period.

The RTP will deploy over 90,000 officials at polling stations across the country on the election date to ensure public safety and adherence to the laws, he added.

The public can report any crime or official misconduct on RTP hotline 191, 1599, or at the local police station 24/7.