Soft power, clean air among Democrat Party’s top priorities: Madame Dear

PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns or less in diameter) is another issue that many parties have vowed to tackle in a bid to improve people's quality of life.



"We have a policy to set up a fund of more than 10 billion baht to support three main issues" said Watanya Bunnag - chairperson of the Democrat political innovation working group

"First, we will set up a university that allows people of all ages to boost skills in operating businesses related to soft power, such as creative and entertainment industries, or professional skills of Thai people. People will be able to upskill or reskill anytime."

"Second, many people have creative ideas, but the banks do not grant them loans. We believe in the potential of the Thai people, especially the new generation. We want to create equal opportunity for all Thais by enabling them to access funding sources, so they can get jobs and businesses."

"Third, we will invest in the entertainment industry. We cannot deny that many countries are using the entertainment industry to promote soft power."

"To promote Thai identity, tradition and pride globally, we have to promote via this industry, such as artists, actors and films. Democrat will set up a 10-billion-baht fund to support people in the industry."