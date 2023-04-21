Ice Magic conjures largest winter wonderland in sizzling Bangkok
Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice has arrived in Bangkok offering chills, thrills and relief from record-breaking hot season temperatures.
The 3,000sqm snow park debuted in Thailand on Tuesday and expects to send chills through thousands of visitors at The Market Bangkok over the next three months.
Guests can explore the largest snow-and-ice playground ever constructed in Thailand. The wintry wonderland features a range of activities for all the family separated into two zones.
"We aim to attract 200,000 visitors to our site during the three months of Ice Magic,” said Vincent Gao, chairman and founder of Ice Magic’s organiser Apollo Entertainment Media. The attraction is expected to appeal to domestic tourists, family groups, Gen Y and Gen Z, and winter sports enthusiasts, he added.
The company previously held Ice Magic at a 1,800sqm venue in Singapore in December last year. After Thailand, the giant frozen dome will pop up in Malaysia, occupying 10,000sqm, followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.
The Ice Magic tour has been timed to coincide with the hot season in Southeast Asia, when tourists will be seeking relief from sizzling temperatures and high humidity, Gao added.
Business at the giant snowdome in Bangkok is expected to be brisk amid a heatwave that has seen record high temperatures in Thailand.
Ice Magic boasts two main zones:
The snow zone deploys the same advanced snow-making machines used at last year’s Winter Olympics in China. The machines churn out a fresh supply of snow each day for a pristine frozen landscape where visitors can enjoy building snowmen and other figures. The snow zone also has an 80-metre-long slope – the longest and highest in Thailand – for skiers and snowboarders.
The ice zone features a 300sqm ice rink, a carousel, and a two-lane ice slide running for 148 metres, making it one of the longest in the world. It is also decorated with ice sculptures created by experts from Harbin, China, where the renowned Harbin Ice Festival is held every year.
Food is also on offer, with visitors getting the chance to warm their hands and bellies with hotpot in the sub-zero temperatures.