Ice Magic conjures largest winter wonderland in sizzling Bangkok

Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice has arrived in Bangkok offering chills, thrills and relief from record-breaking hot season temperatures.

The 3,000sqm snow park debuted in Thailand on Tuesday and expects to send chills through thousands of visitors at The Market Bangkok over the next three months.

Guests can explore the largest snow-and-ice playground ever constructed in Thailand. The wintry wonderland features a range of activities for all the family separated into two zones.

"We aim to attract 200,000 visitors to our site during the three months of Ice Magic,” said Vincent Gao, chairman and founder of Ice Magic’s organiser Apollo Entertainment Media. The attraction is expected to appeal to domestic tourists, family groups, Gen Y and Gen Z, and winter sports enthusiasts, he added.

The company previously held Ice Magic at a 1,800sqm venue in Singapore in December last year. After Thailand, the giant frozen dome will pop up in Malaysia, occupying 10,000sqm, followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Ice Magic tour has been timed to coincide with the hot season in Southeast Asia, when tourists will be seeking relief from sizzling temperatures and high humidity, Gao added.

Business at the giant snowdome in Bangkok is expected to be brisk amid a heatwave that has seen record high temperatures in Thailand.