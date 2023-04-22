14 elephants get apologies and a fruit feast after unique ceremony in Trang

The elephants, each with a mahout on the back, lined up along a 30-metre-long makeshift table strewn with sugarcanes, bananas, watermelons, and pineapples — all their favourite foods.

The pachyderms looked relaxed as they munched the fruits in front of more than 100 local residents in Trang’s Yan Ta Khao district. Many of the spectators also offered food to the tame jumbos.

The elephants’ buffet was held as part of a ceremony conducted by Hem Hemarat, a 93-year-old local expert of the “tham kwan chang” rite to bless elephants for good health and safety from evil spirits.

The ceremony, passed on for generations in the man’s family, is said to be the only one held in Trang.