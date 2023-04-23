Evacuation plans set up for Thai nationals caught in Sudan battle
The Foreign Ministry and related agencies are setting up an evacuation route and extraction point for Thai nationals wanting to escape fighting in Sudan.
Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15 as the Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle fiercely for control of Africa’s third-largest country.
Clashes have killed at least 400 civilians and injured more than 3,500, news agencies reported on Saturday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said on Sunday that the ministry met related agencies the day before to discuss plans to evacuate Thai nationals from Sudan.
The meeting was presided over by the National Security Council secretary-general General Supot Malaniyom, she added.
“The Foreign Ministry has been instructed to oversee the safe return of all Thai nationals,” she said. “Relevant agencies are considering different sites to lift Thai nationals from, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”
She added that Thai agencies are also negotiating joint evacuation operations with other countries.
Kanchana added that the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) will oversee the transport of Thai evacuees back to their hometowns.
SBPAC will also help evacuees with other issues, such as determining education qualifications for students.
According to the Foreign Ministry, there are some 300 Thai nationals in Sudan, 200 of whom are students, mostly studying at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.
Relatives of Thai nationals in Sudan can call (096) 352 0513, (096) 165 7120 and (096) 352 9015 for further details. The Thai Embassy in Cairo can be reached for assistance by phone at (+201) 0194 01243 or by e-mail at [email protected]