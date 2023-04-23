Evacuation plans set up for Thai nationals caught in Sudan battle

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said on Sunday that the ministry met related agencies the day before to discuss plans to evacuate Thai nationals from Sudan.

The meeting was presided over by the National Security Council secretary-general General Supot Malaniyom, she added.

“The Foreign Ministry has been instructed to oversee the safe return of all Thai nationals,” she said. “Relevant agencies are considering different sites to lift Thai nationals from, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”

She added that Thai agencies are also negotiating joint evacuation operations with other countries.