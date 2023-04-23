Summer storms to batter 59 provinces in Thailand until Wednesday
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that 59 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central and East will be hit by summer storms from Sunday to Wednesday.
The summer storms are possibly being caused by the influence of a moderate high-pressure system over the South China Sea, TMD said.
This high-pressure system is bringing southerly and southeasterly winds to upper Thailand, which are fast gaining strength, it added.
These cool winds are expected to smash into hot or extremely hot temperatures in upper Thailand, resulting in thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail and lightning strikes.
TMD said these weather conditions will hit the Northeast and East first before arriving in the North and Central regions.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will bring rain to the South.
Separately, the following provinces are expected to face summer storms on the following days:
Sunday
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
Monday
North: Nan and Uttaradit
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
East: Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
Tuesday-Wednesday
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.