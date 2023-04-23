PM pleased with big jump in export of Thai instant noodles to South Korea

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased to see the growing popularity of Thai instant noodles in South Korea, with the value of exports increasing by 57.1% year on year to US$1.92 million, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Reports from the Department of International Trade Promotion as well as the Thai Trade Office in Seoul showed that Thai instant noodles are fast gaining popularity in the South Korean market, in keeping with the growing demand for Thai foods worldwide, which often ranked high on the global food and drink rankings.

The diverse selection and unique flavours of Thai instant noodles have a strong appeal for South Korean consumers, who enjoy the spicy flavours, such as tom yum, pad Thai and crab curry. This has resulted in a continuing growth trend for Thailand's instant noodles in South Korea, Anucha said.

In 2022, South Korea imported Thai instant noodles worth approximately US$1.92 million, a 57.1% increase over the previous year. This growth trend is expected to continue due to the popularity of Thai cuisine, which presents a good opportunity to expand the export of Thai instant noodles in Asia. This is due to the continuing growth trend in the consumption of ready-to-eat food products in Asia and other regions of the world in 2022 to 2024, Anucha said.