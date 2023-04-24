Thailand’s Covid-19 cases, deaths more than double after Songkran

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday that between April 16 and 22, 1,088 people with severe condition were admitted to hospitals or an average of 155 per day.

Of the admitted patients, 73 suffered lung inflammation and 35 required ventilators.

This figure is more than double compared to the week of April 9-15, when only 435 patients were admitted and two died from the virus.

Since the beginning of the year, Thailand has seen 6,571 patients being admitted for Covid-19 treatment and 278 dying from the virus.