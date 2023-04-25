Thai PM candidates to present visions at English-language debate on Saturday

Leading Thai prime ministerial candidates will present their visions at an English-language debate organised by Nation Group and the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) on Saturday, April 29.

The event, titled "PM Candidates Debate in English: Meet PM Candidates & Heads of Strategist Teams", will be covered by leading international media organisations and broadcast live online.

The objective is to provide updates on the policies of parties running for election, and their potential impacts on the international community.

Billed as the only English-language stage for major parties to present their visions for Thailand, the debate will also serve as a platform to showcase PM hopefuls’ leadership qualities.

The event is designed to appeal to the international, English-speaking audience in Thailand and abroad, including citizens, and businesses, trade, investment and government officials interested in the Thai general election and the changes it will bring.

Nida, as a leading educational institution in Thailand, recognises the importance of supporting political policy communication and governance to enhance the country’s image in the international arena.

Hence, it has divided the event into three sessions - Vision, Discussion, and Debate – to provide an open platform for political parties and key figures to present their visions and strategic plans for the country’s development and prosperity.

