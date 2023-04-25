Thai PM candidates to present visions at English-language debate on Saturday
Leading Thai prime ministerial candidates will present their visions at an English-language debate organised by Nation Group and the Nida on Saturday, April 29.
Leading Thai prime ministerial candidates will present their visions at an English-language debate organised by Nation Group and the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) on Saturday, April 29.
The event, titled "PM Candidates Debate in English: Meet PM Candidates & Heads of Strategist Teams", will be covered by leading international media organisations and broadcast live online.
The objective is to provide updates on the policies of parties running for election, and their potential impacts on the international community.
Billed as the only English-language stage for major parties to present their visions for Thailand, the debate will also serve as a platform to showcase PM hopefuls’ leadership qualities.
The event is designed to appeal to the international, English-speaking audience in Thailand and abroad, including citizens, and businesses, trade, investment and government officials interested in the Thai general election and the changes it will bring.
Nida, as a leading educational institution in Thailand, recognises the importance of supporting political policy communication and governance to enhance the country’s image in the international arena.
Hence, it has divided the event into three sessions - Vision, Discussion, and Debate – to provide an open platform for political parties and key figures to present their visions and strategic plans for the country’s development and prosperity.
Participants include the Pheu Thai Party, represented by PM candidate Srettha Thavisin* and Prommin Lertsuridej; the Democrat Party, represented by PM candidate Jurin Laksanawisit* and Kiat Sittheeamorn; Palang Pracharath, represented by former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala; Chartthaipattana, represented by party leader and acting Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa; Move Forward Party, represented by leader Pita Limjaroenrat* and Parit Wacharasindhu; Thai Sang Thai Party represented by leader Sudarat Keyuraphan* and Pokin Palakul; Chart Pattana Kla, represented by leader Korn Chatikavanij* and Attawit Suwanpakdee; and United Thai Nation Party represented by ML Chayothit Kridakorn
(*To be confirmed/video call/recorded video.)
Party representatives will face challenging questions from international press agencies and diplomatic corps joining the event, including the Straits Times (Singapore), Nikkei, CNA (Taiwan), the Guardian newspaper (UK), Xinhua, Voice of Vietnam, Asian Network for Free Elections, and various embassies in Bangkok.
The "PM Candidate Debate in English: Meet PM Candidates & Heads of Strategist Teams" will be held at Nida on Seri Thai Road in Bangkok on Saturday, April 29, from 2pm to 4pm.
Registration is available by clicking the link, or scanning the QR Code. The event will also be broadcast live via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
English-language news outlet The Nation is also providing special content and reports covering the May 14 election, including The Nation Roundtable, an important platform for discussing hot topics such as international trade and investment, geopolitics and geoeconomics, soft power, and the digital economy.
Follow updates at www.nationthailand.com.