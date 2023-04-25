212 Thais, 3 foreign spouses leave Sudan to board RTA plane in Jeddah

Ratchada Dhnadirek, a deputy government spokesperson, said the evacuees arrived at Port Sudan on Tuesday and will be taken by boat to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where they will wait for a

Royal Thai Airforce (RTA) plane back home.

Ratchada said RTA has received Saudi Arabia’s permission to land and pick up evacuees in Jeddah on Tuesday night. She said the RTA plane will return to Bangkok on the same night.

The 212 Thai nationals had registered with the Foreign Ministry for evacuation after fighting erupted in Sudan. Three Thais will return with their legal foreign spouses.