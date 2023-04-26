Thai zoo helps endangered red-headed vulture population take off

The chick is an endangered red-headed vulture which hatched in March. It's the first to be bred in Asia and only the second in the world, and Wachiradol and his colleagues are doing everything possible to ensure it thrives.

This includes Wachiradol interacting with the fledgling in disguise. Every day at the crack of dawn he pulls on long red gloves, a red balaclava, and a black long-sleeved top to look less human and more like an adult red-headed vulture, before feeding his “child".

It is an unusual sight, but one that he says is necessary. The aim is to prevent the chick becoming over-dependent on humans and give it the best chance of developing its natural instincts.

“Upon opening their eyes for the first time, the birds will initially perceive the objects in front of them as their parents or one of their kind,” the bird's primary caretaker Wachiradol said.

"It's necessary to acquire tools or materials to disguise ourselves as a bird, so they see us as closest to what their parents would look like.”

The red-headed vulture, also known as Asian king vulture, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem as a scavenger. It limits the spread of diseases by helping dispose of animal carcasses. However, its population has plummeted due to hunting and human encroachment on its natural habitat.

Securing the future of the species is no small feat as Wachiradol now lives, eats and sleeps outside the vulture's nursery room in Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo in northern Thailand.