Thai police foil attempt to smuggle 44 macaques stuffed in boxes, 3 die of suffocation

Boonchuay, meanwhile, denied any knowledge that the boxes contained sedated monkeys, saying he had only been paid 5,000 baht to drive the MPV from Saraburi to Udon Thani’s Phen district, which is just 10 kilometres from the Lao border.

He said that while he was driving, two men whom he only knew as Rung and Non kept calling him continuously. He said he did not know whether these two were owners of the monkeys and that this is the first time had been hired for this job.

Police said initial investigation shows that this operation may be run by the same people who were behind a similar smuggling attempt in July last year. Police had stopped a car on Mitraphap Road in Udon Thani’s Muang district, rescued 50 macaques and arrested three suspects. They are believed to be part of a gang that has been buying monkeys from Chonburi, Lopburi and Ratchaburi and smuggling them to Laos.

Police said the monkeys are first smuggled to Laos before being sent to other countries like the US and China for use in laboratories. The monkeys are believed to be used for producing stem cells or testing vaccines. Older monkeys are usually sold for meat.

It is believed that the going rate for four to six-month-old monkeys is 5,000 baht each, while older monkeys are bought by weight at about 600 to 700 baht per kilogram.

In February, police arrested two suspects for trying to capture long-tailed masques in Nakhon Sawan and rescued 11 monkeys that had been tranquilised. Two of the rescued monkeys died later.