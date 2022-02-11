Phetchaburi macaques neutered to defuse population explosion

Phetchaburi’s monkey population has climbed steadily over the years and is now estimated at 1,000-1,500 in each of its eight districts and as many as 3,000 in its main city and surrounding Muang district.

The macaques have begun to stray out of their original habitats, causing trouble to residents and sparking concern over health and safety, as well as impacts on the local tourism industry.

Chatri Wachirapadetsuek, director of Phetchaburi’s Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, said the monkey population had grown to the point where sterilisation was necessary.