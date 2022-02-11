Phetchaburi macaques neutered to defuse population explosion

Phetchaburi’s monkey population has climbed steadily over the years and is now estimated at 1,000-1,500 in each of its eight districts and as many as 3,000 in its main city and surrounding Muang district.
The macaques have begun to stray out of their original habitats, causing trouble to residents and sparking concern over health and safety, as well as impacts on the local tourism industry.
Chatri Wachirapadetsuek, director of Phetchaburi’s Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, said the monkey population had grown to the point where sterilisation was necessary.
About 600 macaques have already been caught and neutered in an operation that began this month. Blood samples were taken from 10 per cent of the creatures for disease analysis.
The sterilisation project will continue throughout February and cost Bt1.12 million.
Every captured macaque is neutered and also tattooed with an ID number on the inside of its arm, according to Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3 in Petchaburi. Males get tattooed on their left arm and females on their right arm so that officials can tell which animals have been neutered.
Published : February 11, 2022
