NACC to work with Pattaya City on completing construction of sports stadium stalled for 15 years
A team from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Region 2, together with the Pattaya City mayor, inspected an unfinished large sports stadium project in Pattaya, following reports and complaints that construction had not been completed in 15 years.
Supoj Sri Ngarm-muang, the deputy secretary of the NACC Region 2 office, went to the site along with his team and city mayor Poramase Ngampiches.
The abandoned construction site has resulted in equipment and various electrical appliances getting damaged by the weather due to lack of proper maintenance.
The team discussed with Pattaya City officials the need to closely supervise and inspect the construction project, including preparing the terms of reference (TOR), inviting bids from new contractors, drafting of new construction contracts, budget allocation and other related matters. This is intended to ensure that the project proceeds without any further delay as planned.
Poramase said that the project had taken more than 15 years due to the presence of large stones in the field surface, which were difficult to excavate and drill. Hence, military engineers had to be hired to work on phase 2, which cost 536 million baht and was completed on schedule.
However, during phase 3 (which had a budget of 398 million baht), the Covid-19 outbreak led to a shortage of workers which further delayed the construction.
Before the contractors abandoned the project after receiving payments in 12 instalments totalling 143.2 million baht, Pattaya City confiscated the construction contractor's 50-million-baht bond for breaching the terms of the contract. However, the contractor still owes more than 80 million baht. The Pattaya City legal office has been asked to file a lawsuit.
Poramase added that the project must be completed as planned, and hence they have requested a three-year budget approval from Pattaya City to hire new contractors to complete the construction. The first instalment of 328 million baht has been approved by the council, and it is currently in the procurement process before the bidding and hiring of contractors. The Public Procurement and Supplies Committee has inspected and worked in parallel to ensure the project is completed successfully.
Poramase said that the budget allocation of 328 million baht was to hire new contractors to complete the construction. They hope that the NAAC will work together to ensure the project's success as the building equipment and facilities could deteriorate if left abandoned. In addition, it is also currently being used as a shelter for homeless people.
Supoj said that his visit was to involve the media in the relationship-building activity and to see the actual condition of the Eastern Seaboard Stadium. The stadium has been in the news several times for not being completed after 15 years of construction and after spending hundreds of millions of baht. The site was found to be abandoned and deteriorating after construction contractors abandoned the project. The NAAC will now work with Pattaya city council to monitor and oversee the project closely to ensure its completion.