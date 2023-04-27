NACC to work with Pattaya City on completing construction of sports stadium stalled for 15 years

Supoj Sri Ngarm-muang, the deputy secretary of the NACC Region 2 office, went to the site along with his team and city mayor Poramase Ngampiches.

The abandoned construction site has resulted in equipment and various electrical appliances getting damaged by the weather due to lack of proper maintenance.

The team discussed with Pattaya City officials the need to closely supervise and inspect the construction project, including preparing the terms of reference (TOR), inviting bids from new contractors, drafting of new construction contracts, budget allocation and other related matters. This is intended to ensure that the project proceeds without any further delay as planned.

Poramase said that the project had taken more than 15 years due to the presence of large stones in the field surface, which were difficult to excavate and drill. Hence, military engineers had to be hired to work on phase 2, which cost 536 million baht and was completed on schedule.

However, during phase 3 (which had a budget of 398 million baht), the Covid-19 outbreak led to a shortage of workers which further delayed the construction.

Before the contractors abandoned the project after receiving payments in 12 instalments totalling 143.2 million baht, Pattaya City confiscated the construction contractor's 50-million-baht bond for breaching the terms of the contract. However, the contractor still owes more than 80 million baht. The Pattaya City legal office has been asked to file a lawsuit.