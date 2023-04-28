First group of Thai nationals evacuated from Sudan land in Bangkok

“This operation serves as a critical test of the effectiveness of Thai agencies and government in safeguarding the welfare of our citizens,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

He said the evacuation of Thai citizens would be finished by Saturday (April 29).

One of the evacuees, 22-year-old Sobariyah Saleah, described it as a difficult and emotional journey.

“The sounds of guns and bombs still haunt me and make me afraid,” Saleah said.



