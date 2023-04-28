First group of Thai nationals evacuated from Sudan land in Bangkok
A plane carrying 78 Thai nationals arrived at an air force base at the Don Muang airport in Bangkok on Thursday (April 27) as evacuations from Sudan gathered pace.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha paid a visit to the first group of evacuees at the airport.
“This operation serves as a critical test of the effectiveness of Thai agencies and government in safeguarding the welfare of our citizens,” the Prime Minister told reporters.
He said the evacuation of Thai citizens would be finished by Saturday (April 29).
One of the evacuees, 22-year-old Sobariyah Saleah, described it as a difficult and emotional journey.
“The sounds of guns and bombs still haunt me and make me afraid,” Saleah said.
"Nevertheless, I am happy and thank you to those who tirelessly worked to help us,” she added.
According to officials, 132 Thai nationals are currently awaiting evacuation.
The conflict between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens.
Several countries have evacuated nationals by air, while some have gone via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 km (500 miles) by road from Khartoum.