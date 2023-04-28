Warning: Summer storms to sweep across Thailand from Friday to Monday

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and vicinity.

South (east coast): Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring more rain and possible thunderstorms to the South. Waves will rise to 1 to 2 metres in thundershowers.

Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand are cautioned to stay ashore from Sunday through Tuesday (April 30-May 2).

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow:

Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience hot weather with cloudy skies and thundershowers over 10% of the area, according to the TMD forecast.

Minimum temperatures will be 25-27C with a maximum of 34-38C and southerly winds of 10-20km/hr.

The North will have cloudy skies and high temperatures in some areas, with thundershowers and strong winds in Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces.

Minimum temperature of 23-26C, maximum of 38-42C.

Southerly winds 10-20 km/hr.

The Northeast will have hot weather with cloudy skies and thundershowers and strong winds in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket.

Minimum temperature of 23-26C, maximum of 37-39C.

Southerly winds 10-30 km/hr.

The Central region will be hot to very hot with cloudy skies.

Thundershowers in 10% of the area and strong winds, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Saraburi.

Minimum temperature 23-26C, maximum 37-40C.

Southerly winds 10-20 km/hr.