Bangkok and Shanghai to set up joint task force to address shared urban problems

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday welcomed Gong Zheng, mayor and Deputy Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai Municipality and his delegation on their official visit to Bangkok at the City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

The mayor’s group arrived in Bangkok last month to attend several activities scheduled from April 29 to May 2 aimed at promoting the relationship between Bangkok and Shanghai.

The two cities established an official relationship on May 10, 2016 to allow them to collaborate on tourism, economic administration, urban development, and exchange visits among officials and high-ranking executives.

During the meeting on Monday, Chadchart and Gong Zheng exchanged information on city administration, and discussed the problems that both cities are facing, such as PM2.5 air pollution.

Chadchart remarked that Bangkok needs to establish a city economic unit like Shanghai in order to develop the city’s economy so it can compete at the international level. He added that he had tasked his advisor Asst. Prof. Kessara Thanyalakpark with overall responsibility for setting up the city’s economic unit.