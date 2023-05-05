Analysis: EEC mega-projects have stalled under Prayut administration

These include the construction of a high-speed railway, the expansion of Laem Chabang Port, and the development of U-Tapao Airport.

Prayut has been pushing for the development of the EEC since he came to power as the head of the military government. The aim was to further develop the eastern region of Thailand and promote it as a single massive economic zone.

The EEC was officially launched in 2018 after the passage of the Eastern Economic Corridor Act, which was a project Prayut had been pushing for since he first came to power after the 2014 coup.

However, five years later, there are still no projects that private-sector partners can start building, primarily due to problems with land allocation.

A change of ministers overseeing the EEC has also caused delays and setbacks in support for development.

During Prayut's second term, Somkid Jatusripitak was appointed to oversee the development of the EEC. However, a major resignation in July 2020 resulted in the ministers in Somkid's faction responsible for the EEC being removed from their positions, including Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, and Kobsak Pootrakool, a minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office.

The task of overseeing the development of the EEC was then handed over to Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The delays in various projects are, therefore, his responsibility. Supattanapong oversees the Eastern Economic Corridor Development Policy Committee and chairs the Eastern Economic Corridor Management Committee.