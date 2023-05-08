Deadly slab-fall on Bangkok expressway brings threat of legal action

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare on Monday threatened to file complaints against the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) and contractor CBT Consortium over the incident, which killed one worker.

EXAT has suspended construction at the site for seven days and launched a probe after the precast slab fell from overhead construction, killing one worker, injuring another and damaging four passing cars in front of Index Living Mall in Bang Khun Thian district.

Witnesses said the slings holding the slab snapped, causing it to fall along with workers who were on the slab.

Debris from the accident also blocked the right-hand lane of the Expressway ring road, causing a major traffic tailback on Sunday evening.