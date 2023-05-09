Heavy rain, storms forecast for much of Thailand

Thunderstorms are likely in most of Bangkok, with gusty winds and hail falling in some places. Temperatures will vary from highs of 31-36°C to lows of 25-27°C.

The North and Northeast will also be affected by storms, gusty winds and hail with temperatures remaining relatively high during the day and falling to between 22-27°C at night.

The Central and Eastern regions are likely to see some relief from the searing hit as storms hit the area.

Heat will continue in the South, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 37°C. Thunderstorms will affect 40 per cent of the East Coast area with wave height of more than one metre in storms. The West Coast will be mostly cloudy with strong winds and wave height of three metres in storms.