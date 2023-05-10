Flood warning issued for 9 provinces in North, Northeast as storm approaches
The National Water Command Centre has warned people in nine provinces in the North and Northeast to beware of flash floods and runoffs from Friday to Sunday (May 12-14).
Isolated heavy rain is forecast during the period due to a tropical storm, said the warning issued on Wednesday.
A low-pressure system in the lower Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a tropical storm before moving northwest to the upper Andaman Sea, the centre said
It also urged relevant agencies to monitor the weather and water situations, prepare plans to tackle floods and warn residents.
The flash-flood and runoff warning covers the following nine provinces and districts:
North
– Phetchabun (Wichian Buri district)
Northeast
– Kalasin (Kham Muang, Tha Khantho, Yang Talat and Huay Mek districts)
– Khon Kaen (Muang Khon Kaen, Kranuan, Chum Phae, Nam Phong and Phra Yuen districts)
– Chaiyaphum (Kaeng Khro and Phu Khieo districts)
– Maha Sarakham (Na Dun and Phayakkhaphum Phisai districts)
– Yasothon (Kho Wang, Kham Khuan Kaeo and Maha Chana Chai districts)
– Nong Bua Lamphu (Muang Nong Bua Lamphu district)
– Si Sa Ket (Muang Sisaket and Rasi Salai districts)
– Ubon Ratchathani (Khuang Nai, Det Udom, Muang Ubon Ratchathani, Phibun Mangsahan and Muang Sam Sib districts)