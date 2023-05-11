Nine protesters arrested in clash at Samran Rat police station

About 20 protestors gathered in front of Samran Rat police station in Phra Nakhon district at around 4pm on Wednesday, demanding to speak to the person in charge after learning that officers from the station were pressing additional charges of defacing an archaeological site against Thanalop “Yok” Planchai, a 15-year-old girl who was earlier detained on a lese majeste charge.

The demonstrators were blocked by more than 50 crowd control police and the steel gates in front of the station. The police reportedly promised to send a negotiator to talk with them.

After two hours of waiting and no sign of the promised negotiator, the angry crowd charged forward, breaking a glass door and splashing red paint on the station walls. Two police cars were also reportedly covered in paint.

The commotion resulted in one officer sustaining a head injury after being hit with a paint can.

Police reportedly arrested nine protestors and escorted them out through the back of the station. The rest of the protestors subsequently dispersed around 7pm.

Among those arrested were political activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, who staged a strike in January to demand the release of all political prisoners and the repeal of lese majeste and sedition laws.