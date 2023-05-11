Nine protesters arrested in clash at Samran Rat police station
A clash between political protestors and Bangkok police on Wednesday evening resulted in one officer being injured, damage to Samran Rat police station and two police vehicles, and the arrest of nine protestors.
About 20 protestors gathered in front of Samran Rat police station in Phra Nakhon district at around 4pm on Wednesday, demanding to speak to the person in charge after learning that officers from the station were pressing additional charges of defacing an archaeological site against Thanalop “Yok” Planchai, a 15-year-old girl who was earlier detained on a lese majeste charge.
The demonstrators were blocked by more than 50 crowd control police and the steel gates in front of the station. The police reportedly promised to send a negotiator to talk with them.
After two hours of waiting and no sign of the promised negotiator, the angry crowd charged forward, breaking a glass door and splashing red paint on the station walls. Two police cars were also reportedly covered in paint.
The commotion resulted in one officer sustaining a head injury after being hit with a paint can.
Police reportedly arrested nine protestors and escorted them out through the back of the station. The rest of the protestors subsequently dispersed around 7pm.
Among those arrested were political activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, who staged a strike in January to demand the release of all political prisoners and the repeal of lese majeste and sedition laws.
Police Colonel Amphol Amphaipipatkul, Samran Rat station chief, said that the nine demonstrators will be charged with damaging state property, assaulting a police officer, and trespassing at night. These offences carry a maximum punishment of 5 years’ jail time or a 100,000 baht fine, or both.
Thanalop was accused of insulting the monarchy during a rally in October 2022 in front of Bangkok City Hall. She was 14 at the time.
At least 1,902 people have been prosecuted for political activity since the latest wave of youth-led pro-democracy protests began in 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.