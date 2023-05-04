BMA and partners join forces to revitalise park in the heart of Bangkok
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt led officials from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for a "big cleaning" of Benchasiri Park in Khlong Toei district on Wednesday.
Their aims were to ensure more efficient services in the park, maintain cleanliness, and improve green areas to mitigate air pollution for Bangkokians.
Staff from the Bangkok Environment Department, Khlong Toei District Office, The Mall Group and Marriott Hotel attended the event.
The Environment Department made improvements inside Benchasiri Park by pruning trees, dredging waterways, weeding, and repairing lights. It also cleaned outdoor exercise equipment, the playground, the sports field, and the park’s pavilion.
Khlong Toei District Office focused on cleaning areas around the park, including a footpath and multipurpose yard in front of the large coin featuring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
The BMA thanked its partners for supporting and promoting the activity.
Benchasiri Park is a community park in the heart of Bangkok located on Sukhumvit Road in Khlong Tan sub district.
With an area of 29 rai, it provides people with a place for relaxation, sports and exercise. It contains a pavilion, a multipurpose yard, a lawn, a playground, a pool, and various sculptures.
The front of the park features a three-metre coin of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit to commemorate her birthday on August 12.