Even wild elephants no match for Chachoengsao dogs

A herd of some 20 wild elephants had wandered into Ban Khlong Mahad village in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiab district, said Somwong Chanthachote, chief of the village’s “Elephant Watch” volunteer group.

He said wild elephants often come out of the nearby forest to steal mangoes and star gooseberries from the plantations, and a volunteer group had been set up to protect the area.

On Friday, the herd of wandering elephants was met by a pack of some 10 dogs who showed no fear of the giants and chased them back to the forest.