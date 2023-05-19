Downpours expected to herald arrival of rainy season on Monday
Heavy rains are forecast for most parts of the country when the wet season officially begins on Monday, the Meteorological Department announced on Friday.
Downpours are expected to be frequent in most regions of the country as Thailand’s summer season ends and the wet season begins, according to weather forecasts.
Changing surface wind patterns will bring more moisture from the Andaman Sea, while high-altitude winds will turn easterly, signalling the arrival of the rainy season.