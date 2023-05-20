Bangkok hopes new govt will help resolve BMA’s mountain of debt to BTSC

The debt has now grown to nearly 50 billion baht.

Deputy city governor Wisanu Subsompon told The Nation this week that the issue of the money the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) owes to Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC) has not progressed much, as the city council has never discussed it at its meetings.

The BMA hired BTSC to run electric trains and install systems for the Green Line extension from Mo Chit to Khu Kho and from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

In September 2021, BTSC filed a lawsuit against BMA, suing it for 12 billion baht it is owed as train operation fee and another 20 billion baht for installing the train operating system. BMA missed the payment deadline of April 2021. The debts plus interest have now accumulated to 49.8 billion baht.

When current Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt took office in June last year, he announced that BMA will not default on its payments, but legal steps must be taken first. The governor said the contract signed with the BTSC before his term had not been approved by the city council.

He added that the money owed was pending a Cabinet decision on whether it should be added to the concession granted to the BTSC by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), which will enable BTSC to run the Green Line extension for another 30 years from 2029-2059.