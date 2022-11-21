BMA will not default on its payments, Chadchart tells BTSC

This statement was made by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday in response to video clips being played repeatedly on BTS trains and stations demanding that the BMA or the central government honour the 40 billion baht debt. The debt has been growing due to accumulated interest and fees for operating extensions.

“I affirm that the BMA has no problem paying its debts, but everything must be done in accordance with the law. Any deal that creates debt in the future must be approved by the Bangkok Council first,” Chadchart said.

He said he has not yet approved the payment because a BMA regulation states that the council must first approve all deals before they can be signed by the administration.