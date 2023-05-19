Bangkok pushes for stronger Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle

The IMT-GT covers 85 million people in less developed regions of the three countries – 14 provinces in Thailand’s South, eight states in peninsular Malaysia, and 10 provinces of Sumatra.

Held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 11, the summit heard that the subregion’s trade volume reached US$618 billion (20.3 trillion baht) in 2021, surging from $350.9 billion the year before despite Covid-19.

Arkhom, who attended the summit as Thailand’s representative, said the IMT-GT had also boosted the subregion’s GDP from $12.7 billion in 1984 to $405.7 billion in 2021. The summit marked the 30th anniversary of the IMT-GT’s founding.

Meanwhile, the value of transport infrastructure projects under 𝐈𝐌𝐓-𝐆𝐓’s physical connection project (PCP) action plan jumped from $5.2 billion in 2009 to $57 billion (1.81 trillion baht) in 2022.