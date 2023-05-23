Thai schools ordered to check buildings after 7 killed in roof collapse
The Education Ministry has ordered checks on school buildings nationwide after seven people including four students were killed when a roof collapsed during a storm at Wat Noen Po School in Phichit province on Monday evening.
The roof fell during strong winds and heavy rain, crushing many students who were playing on the open sports courts below. Eighteen people – 15 students and three guardians – were also injured in the accident.
The injured people are being treated at three local hospitals, namely Sam Ngam, Wachirabaramee and Phichit, said ministry permanent secretary Atthaphon Sangkhawasee.
The ministry has handed initial compensation payments of 10,000 baht to families of the deceased and 3,000 to 5,000 baht to those who were injured.
Students and staff affected by the incident are also being compensated via the school’s life insurance policy, he added.
Atthaphon said the ministry has set up a committee to seek the cause of the incident and expects results this week.
It also instructed officials to check the structural safety of buildings in all schools. Any building that has been used for a long time or does not meet standards will be demolished to ensure safety, Atthaphon said.
He also expressed condolences to the victims of the incident and promised that the ministry will tighten safety measures for students and school staff.