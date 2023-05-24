Digital classroom trial a success: BMA

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the launch on Tuesday. He was joined by his deputy Sanon Wangsrangboon, executives of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Education Department, Google (Thailand) Ltd, The S Curve Ltd, and other officials.

Chadchart explained that the project is an expansion of the online classrooms implemented during Covid-19, noting that teachers already have access to lesson materials in digital format.

“The new digital classroom project will focus on encouraging children to participate in classroom activities as well as create their own work,” he said. “It could be a demanding job for teachers in the beginning, but after the format is set we can adapt it to other subjects and schools of different levels.”

Chadchart added that during the pilot phase, students showed positive responses to topics such as English pronunciation and their overall academic performance also improved.