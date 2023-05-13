BMA aims to reduce traffic snarls on ‘school road’ with new free bus

Samsen Road is one of the most congested routes in Bangkok because it is home to many schools and educational institutions.

The traffic situation has worsened for motorists crossing Krung Thon Bridge, which links Phra Nakhon to Thonburi districts, due to the construction of MRT Purple Line’s Tao Poon - Rat Burana section.

This has diverted more traffic to the bridge and consequently clogged Samsen Road, which is connected to it.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Traffic and Transport Department has been testing a feeder bus linking Samsen Road to Thonburi district to reduce the number of vehicles crossing the bridge.

The bus also provides alternative transport for students whose parents normally drive to schools on Samsen Road to drop them off and pick them up.

The BMA feeder bus is powered by electricity, fully air conditioned, and can carry up to 35 passengers on 20 seats. The city will also deploy one security official per bus to ensure the safety of students.

The feeder bus will run during the rush hours on Monday to Friday, between 6am to 9am and 3.20pm to 8pm, starting from Monday May 15. Travel on the feeder bus is free.

Bangkokians can catch the bus at one of six stops: