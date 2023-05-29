Treasury may not extend diesel fuel tax exemption after July 20

According to sources at the Energy Ministry, the Treasury Department may not extend the diesel fuel tax exemption of 5 baht per litre to avoid absorbing further financial losses while the new Thai coalition government is being assembled.

Meanwhile, the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) has borrowed money to shore up its financial position and has already received 50 billion baht from the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), which it has used to pay off trade debts under Article 7.

The total amount of public debt has reached 110 billion baht, with the first round of borrowing amounting to 30 billion baht since the end of 2022. The second round involves an additional 20 billion baht from the total loan amount of 80 billion baht, leaving a remaining loan amount of 60 billion baht, which is currently being processed for a new round of borrowing.

Although in this current borrowing process, the Cabinet has given approval to the Ministry of Finance to guarantee a loan not exceeding 150 billion baht, the PDMO believes that given the falling global energy prices, a loan of 110 billion baht should be sufficient. It is also felt that the new government should take any decision.

As of May 21, the Oil Fund's deficit stands at 72.73 billion baht, divided into a negative oil account of 26.11 billion baht and a negative LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) account of 46.62 billion baht, which exceeds the oil account. This is due to the current use of the Oil Fund to support the average monthly cost of LPG cooking gas LPG, which amounts to approximately 600 million baht.