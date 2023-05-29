Alleged Jimi 'Slice' killer back in Thailand to face charges

Matthew Dupre arrived on Sunday night in a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight escorted by 10 commandoes from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and 30 members of the RTAF’s special operations unit.

The flight landed at Don Mueang Airport’s Wing 6 terminal at about 11pm on Sunday amid tight security.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Jirapop Phuridej dispatched another team of 30 CSD commandoes to escort Dupre from the airport to the CSD headquarters. He is now under the supervision of the Central Investigation Bureau.