Digital map to show rest areas along Thai highways

In partnership with GlobeTech Co., Ltd., Nostra integrates data on the locations of these rest areas on its digital maps.

The expansion of the Thai economy, particularly the industrial tourism sector and the development of special economic zones, has seen an increase in travel and transportation within the country. This includes a significant rise in the number of freight trucks and large passenger vehicles that must comply with Section 103 of the Land Transport Act 1979, which prohibits drivers from continuously driving for more than 4 hours without a break. If during this period, the driver takes a break of at least half an hour, they may continue driving for another 4 hours. The Highways Department has therefore set up rest areas or truck parking spots to provide convenience and ensure safety. Drivers can park or take a break at these designated rest areas, which will help reduce accidents caused by fatigue and driver fatigue.

Information on all the 106 rest areas throughout Thailand can be found on the Nostra Map website and app, available for both iOS and Android.