NOSTRA Map adds New Year cheer to digital service
NOSTRA Map, a Thailand-focused digital map with GPS coordinates, is offering special routes and locations for travellers during the New Year holidays, including the top locations for viewing mist and details on the location of charging stations for drivers of electric vehicles, according to the company’s operator, GlobeTech Co Ltd.
Wichai Saenghirunwattana, CEO and general manager of GlobeTech, said NOSTRA Map had launched five new maps for the New Year holidays.
The first highlights the best locations throughout the country for viewing mist, including Phu Kradueng mountaintop in Loei and Thung Salaeng Luang in Phetchabun. It includes thumbnails and links to find GPS routes so that motorists can easily locate the Top 10 spots and find the fastest way to get to them.
The second package is focused on temples in Chiang Rai. It provides photos and brief descriptions of nine temples in the city where Buddhists can receive New Year blessings.
The temples include Wat Pla Kung and Wat Ming Muang. When a motorist clicks on the link of a temple, he or she will be directed to the map displaying the route to the temple.
For Bangkok residents who remain in the capital during the holidays, Nostra Map is also providing a package of places to seek blessings. They include the Chao Pho Sua Shrine, the Indian Temple in Bang Rak, the Chinese Temple in Chinatown, and Erawan Shrine.
The fourth package provides a map that uses information from JorSor 100 traffic radio station to display traffic flows in Bangkok during the holidays.
The fifth package is for drivers of electric vehicles. The map lets them search for the nearest charging stations from all major providers.