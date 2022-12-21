NOSTRA Map adds New Year cheer to digital service

The second package is focused on temples in Chiang Rai. It provides photos and brief descriptions of nine temples in the city where Buddhists can receive New Year blessings.

The temples include Wat Pla Kung and Wat Ming Muang. When a motorist clicks on the link of a temple, he or she will be directed to the map displaying the route to the temple.

For Bangkok residents who remain in the capital during the holidays, Nostra Map is also providing a package of places to seek blessings. They include the Chao Pho Sua Shrine, the Indian Temple in Bang Rak, the Chinese Temple in Chinatown, and Erawan Shrine.