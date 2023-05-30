Civil servants to get expanded healthcare services

The department has adjusted the rates for healthcare services to allow coverage for 50 items from 30 earlier, effective as of June 1.

Kulaya Tantitemit, the department director-general, said that there have been significant advancements in medical practices. In order to ensure that eligible individuals and their families have access to necessary and appropriate medical services in line with the current situation, the department has adjusted the rates for healthcare services for the purpose of reimbursing medical expenses in government hospitals, specifically for Category 8, pertaining to diagnostic imaging and radiation treatment services.

A working committee is deliberating on the setting up of a list and rates for healthcare services to be used for the reimbursement of medical expenses for government officials' healthcare benefits.

The committee comprises representatives from the University Hospitals Network of Thailand, experts from the Ministry of Public Health, the Health Systems Research Institute, the Health Information Services Division, and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, as well as the Thai Society of Radiation Oncology and Radiological Oncology, Kulaya added.