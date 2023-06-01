State agency says Thai milk consumption 6.2 times below global average

An average Thai drinks only 18 litres of milk per year, or two glasses per week, while the world’s average consumption reported by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation is at 113 litres per person per year, Somporn Srimuang, the DPO’s director, said on Thursday.

He added that despite being the country that produces the most raw milk in Southeast Asia, Thailand’s consumption number is among the lowest in the region, which has average milk consumption of 60 litres per person per year.

Thailand is also behind other countries in Asia, namely Japan (90 litres/year), Singapore (62 litres/year) and China (38 litres/year).

Somporn said the DPO wanted to see Thais drink at least 25 litres of milk per year by the end of 2023, especially among children that need nutrients from milk to support their physical and mental development.

To achieve this goal, the DPO is encouraging Thais to consume more milk for their health, he said, adding that drinking more milk will also help domestic cow farmers sell more products.

“We recommend unsweetened 100% milk, which has plenty of nutrients that the body can absorb immediately, suitable for those who have little time for breakfast,” said Somporn.

“Milk also helps prevent cancellous bones, which is a disease that threatens one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years.”