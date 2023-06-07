Heavy rain, possible flash floods forecast for June 7-10

The weather bureau is warning the public to be wary of flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. Strong winds meanwhile will whip up the waves in the upper Andaman Sea to 2-3 meters high. All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution.

Bangkok, Central and Eastern provinces will see scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains, with temperatures of 26-28 °C rising to 33-36 °C during the day.

The North and Northeast will be prone to widespread thundershowers and heavy rains with gusty winds, with temperatures ranging from a low of 24 to a high of 37°C.

Both the east and west coasts of the South will see moderate to isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms out at sea. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C to 32-35°C.