Delay to announcement of election result as recounts ordered

Of the 47 stations, 16 have been ordered to recount the ballots for constituency MPs, while 31 stations must recount the ballots for party-list MPs. There was a total of 95,000 polling stations in the May 14 general election.

The source added that voter turnout could sometimes be higher than vote count if the voter shows up to exercise his or her right, but ends up not taking the ballot, then leaves the polling station for some reason.

The source said the election watchdog reached the conclusion to order the recount as it believed that the irregularities could affect the final results, rankings of MP candidates, and the popularity votes that each party received.

The EC has yet to reveal the names of 47 stations and provinces where they are located, said the source, adding that the order is being proposed to EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong to sign and forward to the EC’s provincial offices.

It is expected that the recount will take place on Sunday (June 11), and the updated results will be announced within this month.

The law requires that the EC must announce the official election result within 60 days after the election day.

Last week Ittiporn said that the EC had received about 280 complaints regarding the irregularities in the general election and it is investigating them as fast as it can.

About 20 of the complaints are from MP candidates who placed second, Ittiporn added.