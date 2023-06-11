Bangkok, Nan brainstorm partnership ideas as Unesco creative cities

Nan governor Wiboon Waewbanthit, his deputy Kritphet Phetboonnern and Provincial Administrative Organisation CEO Nopparat Thawong led a delegation of senior officials to Bangkok City Hall for talks with Chadchart and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials.

Bangkok was selected as a Unesco creative city under the design category while Nan was chosen for its crafts and folk art.

Chadchart briefed the Nan delegation on his technology and information-focused policies for cooperation between all sectors to spur city development.