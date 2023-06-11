Bangkok, Nan brainstorm partnership ideas as Unesco creative cities
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday hosted his northern counterpart from Nan and pledged cooperation between the two Unesco Creative Cities.
Nan governor Wiboon Waewbanthit, his deputy Kritphet Phetboonnern and Provincial Administrative Organisation CEO Nopparat Thawong led a delegation of senior officials to Bangkok City Hall for talks with Chadchart and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials.
Bangkok was selected as a Unesco creative city under the design category while Nan was chosen for its crafts and folk art.
Chadchart briefed the Nan delegation on his technology and information-focused policies for cooperation between all sectors to spur city development.
He said the BMA will share cultural and creative ideas on how to develop the two cities and maintain their status as Unesco Creative Cities Network members.
He also invited the Nan administration to use City Hall’s Lan Khon Muang public square and the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre to promote Nan tourism.
Meanwhile, Bangkok was ready to join Nan in co-hosting international events, Chadchart said. The capital is already preparing to co-host the 2025 Southeast Asia Games with Chonburi and Songkhla.
Chadchart said Bangkok and Nan should team up to co-host Thailand’s Architecture Biennale while also using their knowledge to lift other Thai destinations onto the Unesco creative cities list.
The two provinces would likely sign a memorandum of understanding for future cooperation later, the governor added.