Wild elephant ‘Plai Sarika’ rescued after falling into two-metre-deep pond
Officials, rescuers, and villagers near Ban Suan Taweesuk resort in Mueang district of Nakhon Nayok province rescued “Plai Sarika", a wild elephant who fell into a two-metre-deep pond on Monday.
The rescue operation was launched after forestry officials received a report from villagers that a male elephant had fallen into the man-made pond near the resort. Despite several efforts, "Plai Sarika" was unable to climb out of the pond.
Officials, rescuers, and villagers tried to help "Plai Sarika” climb up by paving the way and using fruits to lure him out.
"Plai Sarika" was however too exhausted after being trapped in the pond for hours after failed efforts to climb out.
Officials, in cooperation with an excavator driver, needed over two hours to create steps on the soil to help the elephant come out.
Narong Klongbo, a villager, revealed that "Plai Sarika" had previously gone into this pond once, and came out on his own. The elephant might have been exhausted after trying to climb out, he said.