Jumbo banquet served up in Ayutthaya camp to mark National Elephant Day
The residents of Wang Chang Ayutthaya elephant camp were served up a delicious feast on Monday to mark National Elephant Day.
Apart from feeding the 80 elephants in the camp, the staff also made merit for deceased pachyderms and prayed that this event would raise awareness among Thais.
The camp’s owner, Laitongrean Meephan, said this event is held every year to shed light on the important role elephants have played in Thai society. In ancient times, elephants were used for transport, labour and in battle, and now they play a significant role in the tourism industry.
“But we have been calling on the government and relevant sectors to pay more attention to National Elephant Day,” he said.
Elephants are celebrated across the country on March 13 every year, marking the date when the Royal Forest Department designated the white elephant as the national animal in 1963.
White elephants are considered sacred and a symbol of royal power in Thailand.
Yet, despite these honours, Thailand’s elephant population is struggling to survive under threats of habitat invasion, mistreatment and climate change.
The number of Thai elephants has dropped from 100,000 to barely 3,000 in the wild and some 2,700 domesticated over the past century.
Laitongrean, whose camp has earned a name for its ethical treatment of tuskers, hopes people will be kinder to these animals.
