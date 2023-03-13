Jumbo banquet served up in Ayutthaya camp to mark National Elephant Day

The camp’s owner, Laitongrean Meephan, said this event is held every year to shed light on the important role elephants have played in Thai society. In ancient times, elephants were used for transport, labour and in battle, and now they play a significant role in the tourism industry.

“But we have been calling on the government and relevant sectors to pay more attention to National Elephant Day,” he said.

Elephants are celebrated across the country on March 13 every year, marking the date when the Royal Forest Department designated the white elephant as the national animal in 1963.

White elephants are considered sacred and a symbol of royal power in Thailand.