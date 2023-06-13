Narathiwat locals go gold hunting in canals for additional income
Apart from rubber and fruit farming, the residents of Phukhao Thong community in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat province also pan for gold in the canals to generate income.
A 66-year-old Phukhao Thong community resident, Saengarun Chanhom, said on Tuesday that locals can pan for gold throughout the year as they were not allowed to use machines for the activity.
Locals generally pan for gold after finishing rubber tapping and farming each day, she said, adding that gold panning is now the locals' main job due to the economic impact on agricultural crop prices.
She said people usually generated 1,900 baht per gram from gold panning, adding that they sometimes generated up to 4,000 baht.
"Others sell rice for gold, but Sukhirin locals sell gold for rice," she said.
She added that canals in Sukhirin district are now destinations where tourists came to pan for gold once in their lifetime.