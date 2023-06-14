Foreign Ministry denies capping visas for Chinese tourists, says entry easy

The government is under fire from tourism operators, who say complicated visa rules are deterring Chinese nationals from visiting Thailand and could cost the economy 250 billion baht in lost revenue. On Saturday, tourism representatives put their case to the Thai Sang Thai Party, complaining that visa rules imposed to deter Chinese criminals were having the same effect on legitimate tourists from China.

Responding to the complaints, ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said on Wednesday that the government was seeking a balance between security and tourism.

Kanchana said Chinese arrivals could easily apply for visas on arrival or electronic visas.