Govt told to stop monkeying around as coconut-boycott campaign stings

PETA says in its campaign that monkeys are being used to harvest coconuts on Thai plantations, and that they are being severely mistreated.

The campaign is continuing to affect exports of coconuts from Thailand, private sector sources said.

They say the PETA campaign is based on false information and are urging the government to hire lobbying firms to counteract the campaign, which shows videos and images of monkeys being chained, mistreated and allegedly trained to harvest coconuts on Thai plantations.