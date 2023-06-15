Zoo officials visit Pathum Thani site, upbeat on opening 1st phase in 2026

The ZPO and representatives from the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand and some civil groups joined the inspection trip to the construction site in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.

ZPO governor Attaporn Sriheran, who led the trip, told its subcommittee to follow up on the new zoo construction.

After the meeting of the subcommittee, Attaporn expressed confidence that the construction of the first phase would be done in line with the schedule so the zoo could be opened to visitors in 2026.