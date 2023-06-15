Zoo officials visit Pathum Thani site, upbeat on opening 1st phase in 2026
The Zoological Park Organisation (ZPO) of Thailand on Thursday expressed confidence that the first phase of the new zoo in Pathum Thani would open in 2026, after an inspection trip to oversee the progress of construction work.
The ZPO and representatives from the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand and some civil groups joined the inspection trip to the construction site in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.
ZPO governor Attaporn Sriheran, who led the trip, told its subcommittee to follow up on the new zoo construction.
After the meeting of the subcommittee, Attaporn expressed confidence that the construction of the first phase would be done in line with the schedule so the zoo could be opened to visitors in 2026.
He said the zoo would be fully opened in 2028 as scheduled.
After the Dusit Zoo in Bangkok was closed on August 31, 2018, the Cabinet approved a budget of 10.974 billion baht for building a new zoo on a 300 rai (48 hectares) plot of land in the Klong Hok area. The plot has been granted by His Majesty the King.
The ZPO said the first stage construction would use a budget of 5.383 billion baht.
The construction is part of long-term strategies for economic development.
Those attending the subcommittee meeting on Thursday included Dejboon Maprasert, chairman of the ZPO board of directors, the Pathum Thani governor and representatives from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and representatives from the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi.