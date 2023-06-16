Pita's T.H.A.I approach and what more can be done to promote tourism

After the Tourism Authority of Thailand proposed that main prime minister contender Pita Limjaroenrat serve as the Thai tourism ambassador, Pita made a post on Instagram outlining his goals to promote Thai tourism, with the abbreviation "T.H.A.I":

Tranquil: This refers to slow and relaxed tourism, targeting the new generation, including lifestyle tourism. Pita named Nakhon Si Thammarat as the target province for this group.

Homestay: This involves engaging with local communities and distributing income to communities and regions throughout the country.

Adventure: This highlights mountain climbing and other interesting provinces, such as Krabi, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Kanchanaburi, and Lopburi.

Indigenous: This involves experiencing the culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship of various ethnic groups in Thailand.

These goals are likely to please tourism entrepreneurs, especially small and medium-sized businesses, as they align with the preferences and lifestyles of the new generation.

Furthermore, Pita also proposed distribution of vouchers to promote tourism in secondary cities, such as Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Satun, Phatthalung, and other minor cities.

However, I would like to propose tourism promotion policies and objectives that the next government should adopt, also using the T.H.A.I. abbreviation.

Trust: This refers to trustworthy tourism, or responsible tourism, which ensures the well-being, safety, and security of tourists.

During periods when Thailand receives a large number of tourists, such as in 2019, it is evident that our main provinces face considerable challenges in environmental management and safety, particularly the safety of tourists, including incidents such as boat accidents in Krabi.