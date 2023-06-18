Energy agency to set up ‘hydrogen valley’ in EEC to ensure clean energy

Sarat Prakobchart, the deputy director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under the Energy Ministry, told a seminar on June 13 that the EPPO has plans to set up a pilot project to promote hydrogen as an alternative clean energy source to address global warming. The seminar was organised by the Senate Energy Committee,

He said the EPPO also would implement strategies such as research to reduce cost and stimulate usage, along with tax measures to provide incentives to consumers and producers. The infrastructure will be developed at various areas, including electricity, industry, and transportation. Testing of transportation systems, particularly pipelines to various stations, will be conducted, requiring coordination with relevant government agencies and state-owned enterprises to align with station development plans and enhance regulatory standards. Therefore, collaboration with all stakeholders is essential for consultation and adjusting plans accordingly to drive real-world utilisation, Sarat said.

The EPPO believes that based on the existing roadmap, multiple dimensions need to be explored, he said. It was expected that pilot projects would be established in actual operating areas, such as creating hydrogen valleys, including in the EEC, to serve as models for procurement, regulation, and utilisation testing, which is acknowledged as a challenging task, he added. However, policy guidelines can be proposed to facilitate future pioneering projects.