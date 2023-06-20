Dengue situation could worsen this year, Disease Control Dept fears

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the department has reported a high number of dengue fever cases even before the arrival of the rainy season, when usually cases increase.

The department reported that 17 people had died due to the fever and a total of 19,503 cases were recorded by hospitals nationwide from January 1 to June 7.

Earlier, the department announced that there were 15 deaths and 18,173 dengue fever cases from January to May.